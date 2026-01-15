Claude, beloved albino alligator to be memorialized with street name in San Francisco

San Francisco is honoring a beloved icon.

The city's Recreation and Park Commission has approved the commemorative naming of "Claude the Alligator Way" in Golden Gate Park, memorializing the albino alligator who became a fixture at the California Academy of Sciences and a favorite among visitors for nearly two decades.

Claude's death was announced by the museum in early December. A necropsy later found that the alligator died after battling liver cancer. The museum said treatment options were limited.

The new name will apply to Music Concourse Drive between JFK Promenade and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, directly adjacent to the Academy of Sciences, where Claude welcomed millions of guests during his 17 years at the museum.

The commemorative street name will be officially unveiled during Claude Forever, a free outdoor celebration of life scheduled for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Golden Gate Bandshell.

The commission's vote follows a resolution approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors earlier this month to honor Claude's legacy in Golden Gate Park.

"Claude was a pillar of our City who perfectly exemplified San Francisco values — curiosity, discovery, and an embrace of those who don't always fit in," said Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who sponsored the resolution that led to the commemorative street name. "His memory will live on not only through the commemoration of a street in his name, but through the millions of people he inspired."

Born in 1995 at an alligator farm in Louisiana, Claude arrived at the California Academy of Sciences in 2008. Known for his rare pale coloring and "understated reptilian charm," the city commission said he became an ambassador for wildlife education and conservation, introducing more than 22 million visitors to the natural world.

Claude, the albino alligator at the California Academy of Sciences. The museum announced on Dec. 2, 2025 that Claude had died at the age of 30. California Academy of Sciences

"Golden Gate Park has always been a place of learning, wonder, and connection with nature," said Sarah Madland, interim general manager of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. "Claude quietly became part of that experience for generations."

Claude's reach extended well beyond San Francisco. The city said that fans from around the world sent letters, artwork, and tributes during his lifetime and after his death.

Cal Academy Executive Director Scott Sampson said the memorial reflects Claude's lasting impact on the community.

"Claude meant so much to the San Francisco community. We are deeply grateful to be able to celebrate his life and legacy in such a wonderful public space," Sampson said.