Beloved California Academy of Sciences alligator Claude had cancer, necropsy finds

A necropsy has revealed the apparent cause of death of Claude, the beloved albino alligator and unofficial mascot of the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco.

The museum said Wednesday that preliminary findings revealed that the alligator had liver cancer that was "extensive", evidence of liver failure, along with signs of systemic infection. Claude, who died Tuesday, was recently moved behind-the-scenes to undergo treatment for a suspected infection after his appetite began to wane.

"Treatment options were limited and likely would have had minimal success," the Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

The museum said it is often difficult to diagnose health issues in apex predators due to their propensity to hide illness and his behavior was normal until a few weeks before his death. Claude's declining health became apparent when the color and texture of his skin changed.

Claude, the albino alligator at the California Academy of Sciences. The museum announced on Dec. 2, 2025 that Claude had died at the age of 30. California Academy of Sciences

In announcing Claude's death, the Academy of Sciences said the reptile, "brought joy to millions of people at the museum and across the world, his quiet charisma captivating the hearts of fans of all ages."

Born in 1995 at an alligator farm in Louisiana, Claude arrived at the Academy of Sciences in 2008. Claude had recently celebrated his 30th birthday with a celebration that drew thousands to the museum.

Experts from the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and Dr. Lana Krol, the senior veterinarian at the Steinhart Aquarium, performed the exam.