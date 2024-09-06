Watch CBS News
Autos

$2 million classic car destroyed by fire after Pebble Beach show

/ CBS San Francisco

MONTEREY -- A classic luxury car valued at an estimated $2 million was destroyed by fire after being shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Monterey firefighters said Friday.

The 1934 Hispano-Suiza J12 Vanvooren Cabriolet had placed second in its division at the prestigious car show, firefighters said.

Hispano-Suiza J12 Vanvooren Cabriolet
A 1934 Hispano-Suiza J12 Vanvooren Cabriolet, valued at an estimated $2 million, was destroyed by fire after being shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Sept. 6, 2024. Monterey Fire Department via BCN

The historic car was being towed in a vehicle trailer when the fire was reported about 5:36 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound  Highway 68 (Monterey-Salinas Highway), west of York Road, firefighters said. The trailer was fully involved in flames when crews arrived.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries, successfully detached the tow vehicle from the trailer and it was not damaged, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious, firefighters said.

Last month, a vintage concept car from 1979 worth $1 million was destroyed in a vehicle trailer fire along Highway 1 in Monterey.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.