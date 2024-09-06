$2 million classic car destroyed by fire after Pebble Beach show

MONTEREY -- A classic luxury car valued at an estimated $2 million was destroyed by fire after being shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Monterey firefighters said Friday.

The 1934 Hispano-Suiza J12 Vanvooren Cabriolet had placed second in its division at the prestigious car show, firefighters said.

A 1934 Hispano-Suiza J12 Vanvooren Cabriolet, valued at an estimated $2 million, was destroyed by fire after being shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Sept. 6, 2024. Monterey Fire Department via BCN

The historic car was being towed in a vehicle trailer when the fire was reported about 5:36 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound Highway 68 (Monterey-Salinas Highway), west of York Road, firefighters said. The trailer was fully involved in flames when crews arrived.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries, successfully detached the tow vehicle from the trailer and it was not damaged, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious, firefighters said.

Last month, a vintage concept car from 1979 worth $1 million was destroyed in a vehicle trailer fire along Highway 1 in Monterey.