Filed claim alleges San Francisco sheriff's deputies recorded strip searches of women at jail

A number of San Francisco city leaders joined activists today demanding answers and action, after allegations that deputies recorded strip searches at the county jail back in May.

Outside the San Francisco County Jail, a coalition of community leaders gathered to push for an investigation into allegations that 19 women were strip-searched in front of male deputies, who had their body cameras recording.

Julia Arroyo, Executive Director of the Young Women's Freedom Center, told CBS News Bay Area the incident went far beyond what's acceptable.

"A line was crossed. People were asked to undress, they were recorded and they are the women in our community that are on the inside," Arroyo said.

The claim filed with the city could be the first step toward a lawsuit. It says that on May 22, inside the Seventh Street jail, the women were called into the center of their housing area and strip-searched one by one. They say they were in full view of other inmates and male deputies.

Lead attorney Elizabeth Bertolino said she's heard the same thing over and over from the women she represents.

"I've talked to each of these 19 women face-to-face. I've heard the horror stories of what happened that day and I have seen the terror in their eyes when they talk about what happened," Bertolino said.

According to the complaint, several women said deputies, both male and female, laughed and recorded them, with one deputy allegedly taunting that he'd post the videos online.

Bertolino said the experience left several women crying.

"Despite the fact that they have to be in the same county jail with the perpetrators who did that to them, they still are speaking out," Bertolino said.

Attorneys say the incident breaks multiple policies, including rules that strip searches of women must happen in private with no male deputies present unless there's an emergency. They also point out body cameras aren't supposed to be activated during searches.

Lead Public Defender Manu Raju says this fits into what he calls a troubling pattern, pointing to another recent report that a deputy sexually assaulted a trans inmate.

"This is a direct result of archaic policy choices that criminalize, rather than elevate, poverty, substance abuse and mental health issues," Raju said.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office released a statement saying the conduct described is deeply concerning and does not reflect the policies, procedures, or professional standards required of staff.

Assistant Sheriff Tanzanika Carter spoke Monday after the press conference but didn't take questions, citing the ongoing investigation.

"Although we cannot discuss more specific details of the investigation into this incident, personnel actions were taken. The safety of those in custody remains our highest priority," Tanzanika said.

District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder was also at the rally.

"This is gender-based violence. Every elected official in San Francisco should denounce this immediately," Fielder said.

Supervisor Shamann Walton told CBS News Bay Area he's pushing the Mayor's Office to fund an independent oversight board for the Sheriff's Department. It was created in 2020 but has been largely inactive because of underfunding.

"When people know there is oversight, when people know there are people watching them, it makes a difference. And we have not done that for the sheriff's office," Walton said.

The City Attorney's Office says it's reviewing the claims.