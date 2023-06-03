CHP seeks witnesses to Highway 280 shooting in Daly City

DALY CITY -- The California Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to a shooting on Interstate Highway 280 in Daly City.

The CHP said the shooting happened on Thursday at about 8:30 p.m. on southbound I-280 north of Serramonte Blvd.

Officers located a victim who was not hit in the shooting. A suspect was not identified.

CHP investigators were looking for help from anyone who may have seen the shooting. People who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident were urged to contact the CHP San Francisco area at 415-557-1094.