CHP in San Jose issue Silver Alert for missing 71-year-old woman

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman in the San Jose area, the agency said Tuesday night.

Silver Alert – Santa Clara County

Last Seen: Sleepy Hollow Lane and Cinderella Lane, San Jose@sanjosepd



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/FgdszWkyWW — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) April 9, 2025

Heidi Yauman, 71, was last seen on Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m. near Sleepy Hollow and Cinderella lanes in San Jose, according to the CHP.

Yauman is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She is wearing red glasses, a brown jacket, brown pants and brown shoes.

Anyone who sees Yauman should call 911 immediately.