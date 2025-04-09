CHP in San Jose issue Silver Alert for missing 71-year-old woman
The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman in the San Jose area, the agency said Tuesday night.
Heidi Yauman, 71, was last seen on Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m. near Sleepy Hollow and Cinderella lanes in San Jose, according to the CHP.
Yauman is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She is wearing red glasses, a brown jacket, brown pants and brown shoes.
Anyone who sees Yauman should call 911 immediately.