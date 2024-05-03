CHP motorcycle officer hospitalized after hit by driver suspected of running red light in Auburn

Latest on CHP officer being hit by red-light runner in Auburn Latest on CHP officer being hit by red-light runner in Auburn 02:45

AUBURN -- A California Highway Patrol officer is in the hospital after officers say he was hit by a driver who is suspected of running a red light in Auburn Friday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., the CHP officer was on patrol traveling northbound on Highway 49 on his motorcycle and was approaching Shale Ridge Road.

Officers said another driver was traveling south on Highway 49 and they believe the driver ran a red light to eastbound Shale Ridge Road before crashing into the officer.

The officer was ejected from his motorcycle and suffered major injuries, officers said. He was taken to the hospital.

"Based on her admission, [the driver] thought it would be clear to go [and] did not see the motor officer," said CHP Officer Yvette Norman.

Officer Norman said the driver admitted to running the red turn light as she was running late for work.

Caltrans said Highway 49 was closed between Bell Road and Dry Creek Road. It reopened shortly before noon.

No one has been placed in custody for this crash, and investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash. Charges, however, could still be pending.

Residents in the area urge safety

Neighbors around the area are fed up with crashes, speeding and dangerous conditions around Highway 49.

"It's just sadness. He was just doing his work," Ulises Bautista said.

Bautista lives down the street from where the crash happened.

"An accident is always sad," he said.

What is Caltrans doing to improve the highway?

Bautista sees the changes being made, but not the change in driver's attitude.

"Apart from the traffic lights, the power is with the person, with the driver, to pass through carefully," Bautista said.

Jeremy Linder with Caltrans District 3 said his office overlooks Highway 49 and that this particular stretch of it had been actively looked at.

"When we start seeing a number of instances or collisions at any portion of the highway, they look at the data and try to make improvements with new techniques for safety," he said.

Meanwhile, it's up to drivers to stay safe, slow down, and think twice when rushing.

Just up north on Highway 49, Caltrans is planning to add in roundabouts they say can slow some speeders down and not disrupt traffic flow.