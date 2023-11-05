CHP make arrest in Crockett freeway shooting that injured 1

A 25-year-old Pittsburg man was arrested in connection with a freeway shooting that left one person wounded, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.

Kevonte Markee Young is accused of attempted murder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, assault with a firearm, child endangerment, and illegal possession of a firearm, the CHP said.

The CHP was alerted around 7:05 p.m. Thursday of the shooting on eastbound Interstate 80 near Pomona Street in Crockett.

"The victim called 911 to report they had been struck in the leg by gunfire after being involved in a road rage incident with a dark blue Mercedes," police said.

The driver of the Mercedes had pulled to the left of the victim and fired multiple rounds, the highway patrol said. Three children who were in the victim's vehicle were not injured.

The victim drove home and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Information provided by the victim was broadcast to law enforcement agencies in the area and the Mercedes was located by officers assigned to the Contra Costa Area CHP office, the CHP said.