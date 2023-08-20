Watch CBS News
CHP: Crash along Highway 101 in Santa Rosa leaves 1 dead

At least one person is dead after a traffic collision involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian along U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, the California Highway Patrol reported late Saturday night.

At around 11:29 p.m. Saturday, a black Chevrolet Camaro allegedly collided with a pedestrian along northbound Highway 101 north of the Todd Road onramp in Santa Rosa. The pedestrian, who remained unidentified, died on the scene, highway patrollers said. 

The accident blocked two northbound lanes of Highway 101, with the CHP issuing a SigAlert at 12:03 a.m. Sunday.

