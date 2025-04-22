Watch CBS News
Local News

11-year-old shot in Suisun City expected to survive, police say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Suisun City shooting sends 11-year-old to hospital
Suisun City shooting sends 11-year-old to hospital 00:19

SUISUN CITY — An 11-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Suisun City on Tuesday is expected to survive, police said.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Whispering Bay Lane. Suisun City police said officers responded to the neighborhood to investigate a shooting and found the child with a gunshot wound to the torso. 

First responders transported the child to the hospital. Police noted Wednesday that the child's injuries were not life-threatening. 

Officers have been interviewing possible witnesses and collecting evidence, with police having said that there was no ongoing threat. 

Police also noted that, while the incident happened near a school in the neighborhood, investigators don't believe that the campus nor the students were targeted. 

No suspect information has been released at this point in the shooting investigation. 

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.