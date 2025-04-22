11-year-old shot in Suisun City expected to survive, police say

SUISUN CITY — An 11-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Suisun City on Tuesday is expected to survive, police said.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Whispering Bay Lane. Suisun City police said officers responded to the neighborhood to investigate a shooting and found the child with a gunshot wound to the torso.

First responders transported the child to the hospital. Police noted Wednesday that the child's injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers have been interviewing possible witnesses and collecting evidence, with police having said that there was no ongoing threat.

Police also noted that, while the incident happened near a school in the neighborhood, investigators don't believe that the campus nor the students were targeted.

No suspect information has been released at this point in the shooting investigation.