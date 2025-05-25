Cherished flag thought lost returns to extended family of Livermore WWII airman shot down

Lost flag belonging to Bay Area man shot down in WWII returned to family

Lost flag belonging to Bay Area man shot down in WWII returned to family

Lost flag belonging to Bay Area man shot down in WWII returned to family

More than 81 years after his plane was shot down during WWII, and proclaimed lost forever, the remains of San Francisco Bay Area native 2nd Lt. Thomas Kelly were found, positively identified, and are now finally home for burial on Memorial Day.

Now, another cherished part of the Livermore airman's legacy — believed lost forever — is finally back in the arms of his extended family.

After his parents received the news that their son was lost in action, his father did something remarkable to honor his son.

"He put a flagpole out in the front yard, and he raised a flag every day and took it down every night," recounted Sandy Althaus.

Althaus is the late Kelly's first cousin.

She told CBS News Bay Area that the whole neighborhood knew the story about Kelly's flagpole and his profound love for his son.

The U.S. Military sent the parents a United States flag. In 1944, before Hawaii and Alaska achieved statehood, the flag had only 48 stars.

Time passed. The house was sold twice. The flag was believed lost, but it wasn't.

Saturday afternoon, the current owner of the home returned the flag to members of the extended family. The family has gathered for Memorial Day, when a funeral mass will be held for the late Kelly on Monday, and he will be buried alongside his parents.

When the current owner bought the house 25 years ago, the flag came with it. The previous owner had informed her that the flag and flagpole were in memory of a WWII hero lost in battle. A growing olive tree began to push against the pole, damaging it, leading to its removal.

The flagpole is now long gone, but the flag was safely stored inside the home.

When the owner heard the media reports about Kelly's remains coming back home to Livermore, she was put in touch with his extended family. The nonprofit group Project Recover was on hand to record the event.

"The real flag, tattered, with 48 stars, and we get to have it. It has a lot of meaning for our family," exclaimed Althaus.

Lt. Kelly fought and died for this flag. It's now back home in the arms of his loved ones.