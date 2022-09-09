Chef in San Francisco's Chinatown teaches self-defense to workers

SAN FRANCISCO - One chocolatier and café in Chinatown is fed up with increasing crimes and attacks against the Asian American community. It's now offering free self-defense classes to all employees.

Jade Chocolates Teahouse & Café executive chef Scott McTaggart has been finetuning his craft in the kitchen for more than 30 years. He has also been practicing wing tsun for the last 7 years.

On the last Wednesday of every month, the café closes a little early at 5 p.m., so that employees can take a private self-defense class.

"It was all because I wanted my staff to feel safer, like any self-defense or martial art, there's no one and done, it requires constant training," said McTaggart. "I wanted to offer anyone that was around that wanted to get the training, that wanted to feel more empowered."

On a recent Wednesday evening, the team secures their Grant Avenue storefront in the heart of Chinatown, where small business owners have suffered countless break-ins. Brazen attacks against Asian Americans during the pandemic have made locals and visitors feel less safe.

McTaggart's way for arming the community is teaching martial arts.

At San Francisco Wing Tsun, McTaggart is known as "sihing," meaning older kung fu brother and assistant instructor.

McTaggart was a Bruce Lee fan as a kid but didn't have the opportunity to learn in Michigan where he grew up.

Jade Chocolates owner Mindy Fong hopes the free classes will be an incentive to prospective workers.

"I think especially for women you have to use all your power to get away and not be so hesitant."

McTaggart wants pass on the techniques of Wing Tsun, and the mindset.

"If you're going to be merciful, don't fight, but if you fight, do not be merciful, finish it," he said.