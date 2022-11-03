Suspect identified in deadly random attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven store

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police on Thursday released the name of a man arrested for an apparent random attack that killed another man at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood earlier this week.

The violent attack also left two other individuals -- a store employee and another person -- injured in addition to claiming the life of the 77-year-old victim.

San Francisco police cars Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Charles Short, 32, is accused of the attack that killed Richard Owens, according to police.

The incident happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries.

Owens died at the scene of his injuries. The brutal assault was captured on video.

Short was taken into custody at the scene and has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, robbery, aggravated assault, preventing a victim from calling 911, and resisting arrest, police said.

Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

"It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."

People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.