Celebration held in downtown San Francisco for city's 176th birthday

Crowds gathered in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday to celebrate the city's 176th birthday as 415 Day returned with a free festival highlighting local culture, food and music.

Held at the East Cut, the annual event organized by Empire brought together Bay Area artists, vendors and residents in a showcase of community pride.

"It's beautiful, it's a lot of diversity, foods, fashion, music, people from all walks of life, and it's right here in downtown San Francisco," said Ghazi Shami, CEO of Empire. "Empire was born out of the community. I'm a product of San Francisco, and this is a good way to give back to the city and celebrate the culture that's here."

The celebration was hosted by Michael Torres, also known as "Grub Wit Mike," a Bay Area food blogger who served as master of ceremonies.

"When they asked me, I was just really shocked and honored, so when they said it, it was a no-brainer for me to do it," Torres said.

Music and performances featured local talent, including DJ Noodles, known for working with Bay Area artist Kehlani, as attendees filled the space throughout the day.

"It's beautiful to be able to see all this stuff, with the community, for the community," Torres added.

For many attendees, the meaning of "415" — the city's original area code — remains deeply tied to identity and culture.

"The Bay Area used to be just one area code, the 4 to the 1 to the fever. But now, it's in a different light, which represents San Francisco, California — the city by the water," said attendee Jonathan Montenegro. "And no, we don't call it San Fran. It's either Frisco or the city. We are one of the many cities in the Bay Area that got the culture. We the trendsetters."

The festival featured a mix of food and fashion vendors, reflecting the region's diversity — something Torres said defines the Bay Area experience.

"It's the home of the melting pot of many different cultures. You can walk around and get so many different kinds of foods, Latin food, Asian food, and it's dope to have it all here at one time together," he said.

As music played and crowds mingled, the event underscored a shared sense of unity, bringing residents together to celebrate San Francisco's past and present cultural influence.