Arrest made in 2010 triple-shooting in Castroville that killed 18-year-old

More than 15 years after a triple-shooting in Monterey County left a man dead, authorities have announced an arrest in the case.

On the morning of Aug. 15, 2010, deputies were called to the 11000 block of Jackson Street in the community of Castroville following reports of a juvenile male possibly suffering a heart attack. When deputies arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds.

Deputies administered first aid, while firefighters and paramedics responded. Two victims were taken to local hospitals. A third victim, 18-year-old Salvatore Dentice, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In an update Wednesday, deputies said there were able to identify 41-year-old Stephen Vasquez as a suspect in the shooting and arrest him in connection with the case. Additional details about his arrest were not immediately available.

Stephen Vasquez, who is accused in a triple shooting in Castroville on Aug. 15, 2010 that left an 18-year-old man dead. Monterey County Sheriff's Office

"Today's arrest is a testament to collaboration, persistence of our detectives, and the unwavering commitment of this office to pursue justice – no matter how much time has passed," Sheriff Tina Nieto said. "Cold cases leave lasting impacts on families and our community, and while nothing can erase the pain of loss, we hope this step provides a measure of healing."

Jail records show Vasquez being held at the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of homicide and two counts of attempted homicide.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Richard Geng of the sheriff's office at 831-253-6029 or Sgt. James Day at 831-597-0065. Tips can also be sent anonymously on the sheriff's office website.