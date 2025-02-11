Authorities seek help in finding Castro Valley man missing for 6 months

Authorities in the East Bay are seeking assistance in finding a Castro Valley man who disappeared several months ago and has not been heard from since.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that they are searching for 34-year-old John Little Cloud. Deputies said his family reported him missing this week.

According to his family, Little Cloud was last seen on around 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2024 at his home on Nunes Avenue. He packed a small travel bag with clothes before driving away.

FEATHER ALERT - Alameda County.

Last seen: Nunes Avenue and Kerr Street, Castro Valley



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1

Little Cloud is described as a Native American standing about 6'5", weighing about 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was described as wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

The vehicle Little Cloud was driving is described as a gray 2018 Ford Escape SUV, with California license plate number 8UTU998.

Anyone who may have information about Little Cloud's whereabouts is asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721 or local law enforcement.