Child killed after vehicle crashes into power pole in Castro Valley along Palomares Road

A child was killed Monday afternoon in Castro Valley after the vehicle that he was a passenger in left the roadway and collided with a power pole, California Highway Patrol said.

At about 4:20 p.m., a Honda Accord being driven by a man with a juvenile passenger was traveling north on Palomares Road when for some reason the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a power pole, subsequently overturning into a tree, according to CHP Officer Kylie Musselman.

The male juvenile passenger was declared deceased at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The collision is still under investigation, and anyone who may have information helpful to case or who witnessed the collision is urged to call the CHP Hayward Area Office at (510) 489-1500.