Castro love story: Hope for new life for America's LGBTQ neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pride month is central to the Bay Area identity, much like San Francisco's Castro neighborhood is central to the heartbeat of LGBTQ America. But things are changing in the Castro and not everyone is happy about it.

Tim Flint with Brand X Antiques, a store in operation for decades in the Castro, remembers a vibrant and packed street out in front of his store. No more.

"There's almost nobody on that side of the street. It used to be hundreds of people all day up and down these streets," said Flint. "Now it's changed. I miss the old Castro.

Tim Flint with Brand X Antiques in San Francisco's Castro District.

Flint came to the Castro more than three decades ago with his partner, a man he met on a dance floor when the two were very young.

"He asked me if I danced. I asked him if he was asking me to dance. We were together twenty nine years," he recalled.

That was until his partner died of a heart attack in the Castro they loved.

"He was this store. He gave it life. He gave me my life," said Flint

Now Tim hopes the love he and his former love poured in to the Castro will come back and that people will love the Castro back to life.