Vehicle drives off pier at Sausalito harbor; person hospitalized after being pulled from water

A vehicle drove off a pier at the Sausalito Yacht Harbor on Monday afternoon, and one of the vehicle's occupants was hospitalized after being pulled out of the water by first responders.

The Southern Marin Fire Protection District said crews responded at about 2:38 p.m. to reports that a vehicle had entered the water with occupants inside. The first responders arrived to find a vehicle submerged in about 10 feet of water just off the wharf parking lot. One of the occupants who had gotten out of the vehicle before it sank, the fire district said.

Divers with the fire district were able to bring out a second occupant from the submerged vehicle, and lifesaving measures were initiated, the fire district said. The victim was taken to a hospital, but the person's condition was not disclosed. The second occupant was evaluated at the scene. One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

The fire district said multiple agencies responded to the incident, and the U.S. Coast Guard was notified. The vehicle recovery process was being arranged on Monday aftenoon and environmental notifications were being made because of the submerged vehicle.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the vehicle driving off the pier.