Car fire in Napa contained before spreading out of control

NAPA - A car fire on Rimrock Drive in Napa was fully contained before being able to spread beyond an acre, according to a Facebook post by the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The fire occurred early Wednesday after a Rolls Royce Silver Spur suffered currently undetermined mechanical issues while driving on Rimrock Drive.

Crews from Napa County Fire deploying from Capell Valley, and CalFire were on scene within 10 minutes.

The fire was fully contained, having only spread slightly less than an acre, and the road was reopened shortly after.

The driver of the Rolls Royce was not identified.