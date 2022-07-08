Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Car fire in Napa contained before spreading out of control

/ CBS San Francisco

NAPA - A car fire on Rimrock Drive in Napa was fully contained before being able to spread beyond an acre, according to a Facebook post by the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The fire occurred early Wednesday after a Rolls Royce Silver Spur suffered currently undetermined mechanical issues while driving on Rimrock Drive. 

Crews from Napa County Fire deploying from Capell Valley, and CalFire were on scene within 10 minutes.

The fire was fully contained, having only spread slightly less than an acre, and the road was reopened shortly after. 

The driver of the Rolls Royce was not identified. 

First published on July 8, 2022 / 5:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.