Car fire closes eastbound lanes on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

RICHMOND – CHP issued a severe traffic alert early Monday evening after a car fire on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge shut down eastbound lanes.

The California Highway Patrol Marin office posted about the car fire on Twitter at 6:15 p.m. with a photo of the burned-out vehicle.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-580 EASTBOUND, RICHMOND SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE

The #3 and #2 lanes are blocked on I-580 eastbound, near midspan due to a vehicle fire. No injuries reported as a result. Unknown ETO at this time. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/TNeXyWC1Eh — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) May 16, 2023

The CHP said a vehicle fire has closed the lanes two and three near midspan. No injuries have been reported as a result. Officials say there's no estimated time of reopening the lanes, and drivers should expect delays traveling on the bridge in the eastbound direction.