Car fire closes eastbound lanes on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
RICHMOND – CHP issued a severe traffic alert early Monday evening after a car fire on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge shut down eastbound lanes.
The California Highway Patrol Marin office posted about the car fire on Twitter at 6:15 p.m. with a photo of the burned-out vehicle.
The CHP said a vehicle fire has closed the lanes two and three near midspan. No injuries have been reported as a result. Officials say there's no estimated time of reopening the lanes, and drivers should expect delays traveling on the bridge in the eastbound direction.
