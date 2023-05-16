Watch CBS News
Car fire closes eastbound lanes on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

RICHMOND – CHP issued a severe traffic alert early Monday evening after a car fire on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge shut down eastbound lanes.

The California Highway Patrol Marin office posted about the car fire on Twitter at 6:15 p.m. with a photo of the burned-out vehicle.

The CHP said a vehicle fire has closed the lanes two and three near midspan. No injuries have been reported as a result. Officials say there's no estimated time of reopening the lanes, and drivers should expect delays traveling on the bridge in the eastbound direction.

