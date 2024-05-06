Car believed to have been in Oakland sideshow found engulfed in flames

Oakland police said a car that was found unoccupied and on fire may have been involved in a sideshow Monday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., police received several calls reporting multiple vehicles driving recklessly and blocking traffic near 90th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.

Officers responded to investigate the sideshow reports. When they arrived alongside Oakland firefighters, they found an unoccupied vehicle on fire.

Police said they learned the vehicle was one of the ones involved in the reported sideshow. According to police, there were reports of gunfire during the sideshow. However, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-238-3728.