A beach on California's Central Coast has been allowed to reopen following an E. coli outbreak that sickened several children, health officials said.

On Thursday, Santa Cruz County Public Health lifted the closure of Capitola Beach after a review of samples collected on Nov. 4 and after consulting with the California Department of Public Health. While the beach is reopening, officials said a health advisory remains in effect, noting that E. coli O157:H7 can persist in the environment.

"Although the beach has reopened, residents should continue to exercise caution," said county health officer Dr. Lisa B. Hernandez. "Due to natural wave activity, shifting sand, and the movement of birds throughout the beach, the bacteria could be present in any area of the beach."

Health officials temporarily closed the beach on Nov. 10 following reports of nine children being infected with E. coli O157:H7 , which can cause severe gastrointestinal illness. Four of the cases involved Santa Cruz County residents, while the remaining five were from the San Francisco Bay Area.

Three of the children were hospitalized, officials said. One child suffered hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication that can cause kidney failure.

Testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detected the outbreak strain of E. coli in water and sediment from Soquel Creek Lagoon and in sediment at the lagoon's flume outlet near the beach. A preliminary investigation suggests birds as the source of E. coli, not a sewage spill or raw sewage leak.

Officials said final laboratory results are expected next week.

Visitors to Capitola Beach are being urged to follow posted closure signs and public health advisories, to avoid drinking untreated water from creeks, lagoons or other bodies of water.

Parents and guardians are also being urged to keep children away from the lagoon and where the lagoon flows to the ocean, not to let children play in lagoon mud or sediment and to keep children away from bird droppings.

Officials are urging visitors to keep pets away from potentially contaminated water and to wash hands with soap and water after outdoor activities and before eating.