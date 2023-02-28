Canadian country-rockers the Sadies headline the Chapel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2l7ZKJS47o

SAN FRANCISCO -- A regular attraction at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, second generation Canadian country-rock veterans the Sadies return to San Francisco Friday night to headline the Chapel with locals Sweet Chariot opening.

The band was founded in the early '90s by siblings Dallas and Travis Good in Toronto. Raised in a musical family -- their father and uncles made up Canadian roots music group the Good Brothers, who started playing professionally in the late '60s and continue to perform today -- the Sadies would put a creative spin on country rock, bringing elements of garage rock, surf and psychedelia into the mix.

Dallas and Travis refined their musical talents playing in the Good Brothers before teaming with drummer Mike Belitsky and bassist Sean Dean to form the Sadies. The quartet established themselves in both indie rock and Canadian roots music circles between their own recordings and a string of collaborative albums. The band's debut record Precious Moments was recorded by noted punk engineer Steve Albini and featured guest vocals by New Pornographers singer and alt-country solo star Neko Case

The Sadies

The band continued to demonstrate its versatility with both its sophomore effort Pure Diamond Gold that ranged from country twang to rollicking garage and surf and Red Dirt, the country-tinged collaboration with R&B legend Andre Williams that would be the first of several albums made with the singer. The group would ramp up its collaborative work in the 2000s, touring as the backing band for Case and Jon Spencer's cowpunk/rockabilly project Heavy Trash and recording albums with Mekons leader Jon Langford and X singer and bassist John Doe.

The band would continue its prolific output in the decade that followed, working with the Band's legendary vocalist and keyboard player Garth Hudson and Neil Young on Garth Hudson Presents: A Canadian Celebration of the Band in 2012, recording with the Tragically Hip's singer Gord Downie, playing live with British songwriter Robyn Hitchcock (the pairing appeared at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in 2015) and reuniting with the Good Brothers for the long-gestating effort The Good Family Album that also featured vocals by their mother Margaret.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, the group wrote and recorded songs for the follow-up to their acclaimed, atmospheric 2017 album Northern Passages. Sadly just months after their latest record's completion, the Sadies suffered a seismic blow last year when Dallas Good died suddenly at the young age of 48. His passing -- attributed to natural causes while under a doctor's care for a recently discovered heart condition -- was met with shock and disbelief by the global music community. Good's swan song with the band -- Colder Streams -- was released last summer to universal praise and stands as another triumphant display of the gifted quartet's wide-ranging sounds and Dallas Good's songwriting brilliance. For now, the Sadies are keeping his music alive and touring as a trio to celebrate his life and the band's final recording with him.

For this show at the Chapel, the Sadies are joined by local favorites Sweet Chariot. The opening band features Hot Lunch singer Eric Shea playing a mix of Gram Parsons' cosmic country and Exile On Main Street-era Stones swagger that leans a bit closer to the rock end of the spectrum than his country-tinged late '90s outfit Mover. The current line-up teams Shea with his former Parchman Farm bandmate Chris Labreche on drums, bassist Doran Shelley (who has played with the Cramps, ex-Hawkwind mainstay Nik Turner and space rockers Farflung) and Ride the Blinds guitarist Chris Guthridge. The band followed up its 2014 self-released debut in 2019 with Lean Into the Breeze, a collection that draws as much on power-pop and pub-rock influences as it does on the band's earlier twang.

The Sadies with Sweet Chariot

Friday, March 3, 7:30 p.m. $25-$28

The Chapel