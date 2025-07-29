VTA Winchester light rail station in Campbell reopens following evacuation after suspicious package found

A suspicious device discovered at a Valley Transportation Authority light rail station in Campbell on Tuesday prompted a series of evacuations, authorities said.

At 1:48 p.m., the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said the suspicious device turned out to be a geocache, a container used in GPS-based treasure hunt games.

Earlier, the Campbell Police Department said on social media at 11:10 a.m. that officers were working with sheriff's deputies on what it called an active incident on the light rail tracks near Winchester Boulevard. Just before noon, the Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package was at the Winchester VTA light rail station, and the station had been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

The Sheriff's Office said nearby schools and businesses were also being cleared.

Once it was determined that the suspicious device was a geocache, the evacuations were lifted, while roads in the area and the Winchester Station were reopened, the office said.



