Parolee sought after allegedly fleeing domestic violence incident, leaving meth behind in Campbell

CAMPBELL -- Campbell police are seeking a parolee who allegedly fled from the scene of domestic violence at an apartment complex on Tuesday and left luggage behind with 8 pounds of methamphetamine in it.

The suspect, identified by police Wednesday as Juan Pinal, was sought after officers responded at 1:06 p.m. to a report of domestic violence in progress at a residence on South Bascom Avenue.

The officers arrived to find abandoned luggage outside after Pinal had allegedly fled. A search of the luggage revealed the 8 pounds of methamphetamine, packaging equipment, a scale and burglary tools, police said.

Pinal, who is on parole for burglary, remained at large as of Wednesday.

Campbell police have released a photo of him and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them at (408) 866-2101.