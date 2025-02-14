Fatal police shooting of armed suspect in Campbell was lawful, DA says

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has ruled that a Campbell police officer lawfully shot and killed a man who fired at officers while wrestling with another officer.

Sgt. Najib Magee shot and killed 31-year-old Miguel Gomez on March 19, 2024.

Prosecutors said Gomez was trying to shoot Officer Stevie Munoz while rushing into a bedroom with two small children inside.

Authored by Deputy District Attorney Rob Baker, the report said "The actions of Sergeant Najib Magee and Officer Stevie Munoz were both lawful and justified, demonstrating exemplary courage and training. Together, the two officers put themselves directly in harm's way to protect two young children and fellow officers from the threat of great bodily injury or death posed by Miguel Gomez."

A woman called police, saying she was afraid of Gomez, her live-in boyfriend. She said Gomez was on a multi-day methamphetamine binge and had told her to barricade herself inside the bedroom of their apartment with her two children, prosecutors said.

Police determined Gomez had a "peaceful contact" domestic violence restraining order against him with his girlfriend listed as the protected party.

When officers contacted Gomez from the doorway of the apartment, Gomez allegedly jumped up from the floor and rushed toward the children's bedroom while holding a loaded firearm.

Munoz tackled Gomez in the adjoining hallway and struggled over control of Gomez's 9mm handgun. Gomez was able to fire one round, nearly striking two other officers in the living room. Magee then shot at Gomez three times, killing him, prosecutors said.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office investigates all fatal law enforcement encounters to determine if the lethal force was legal. By law, officers can use deadly force when they, or others, face imminent danger.