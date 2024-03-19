Campbell police fatally shoot armed domestic violence suspect during confrontation

A police officer in Campbell fatally shot an armed suspect who fired on police during a possible domestic violence incident early Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, Campbell police dispatch received a text-to-911 from a victim reporting a potential domestic violence situation. Officers responded to the reporting party's residence located on the 1800 block of S. Bascom Avenue. Arriving officers communicated with the who reported the incident via text until she was able to meet officers outside the apartment and provide details as to what happened, informing police that the suspect was armed.

The suspect and the reporting party's two children remained inside the residence while officers spoke with her outside. Officers determined that the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Campbell resident Miguel Agustin Nava Gomez, had been served a restraining order from the woman who reported the incident as well as having an outstanding warrant for domestic violence. Those factors prohibited Gomez from possessing firearms and he had no firearms currently registered under his name.

Shortly before 4 a.m., officers contacted Gomez and attempted to communicate with him. Upon contact, the suspect ignored police instructions and shot a firearm at officers. In response to the threat presented by the discharge, one officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

Medical aid was immediately administered by officers until Santa Clara County Fire personnel arrived to continue life-saving efforts. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. After the officer-involved shooting, the children were safely rescued and reunited with their mother.

Campbell Police Chief Gary Berg praised the officers in the issued press release, saying the officers' "quick actions saved the children involved and averted potential harm to others, underscoring their dedication to prioritizing the safety and welfare of Campbell."

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office will work with the Campbell Police Investigations Division to investigate the officer-involved shooting in accordance with the county's officer-involved incident protocol.

"The Campbell Police Department remains committed to ensuring that a thorough and transparent investigation is conducted," the police statement on the shooting said.