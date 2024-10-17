Duo accused of selling stolen electronics from Campbell repair shop

Two people operating an electronic repair shop in the South Bay have been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly selling stolen laptops from their store.

According to the Campbell Police Department, a research lab notified police on Saturday about stolen laptops. Police said the lab pinged the devices to the iTek Mobile Repair shop on South Bascom Avenue.

During the investigation, officers said they found the stolen items available for purchase on the store's website.

Officers contacted the store's owner, 31-year-old Thu Van Ho, and 32-year-old Thanh Nguyen. Police said the duo were aware that the products were stolen and were intending to resell the devices after wiping old data from them.

In the store, police said they also found stolen electronics that were being packaged for shipping to Hong Kong for sales overseas. Twenty-nine boxes of computers, phones and tablets were seized, which were suspected to be stolen property.

Ho was taken into custody in suspicion of receiving stolen property, conspiracy, probation violation and committing a felony while on bail. Police said Ho was on probation for a previous offense involving stolen goods.

Meanwhile, Nguyen was taken into custody on suspicion of receiving stolen property, conspiracy and an outstanding warrant.

As of Wednesday, Ho is out on bail, while Nguyen remains in custody.

Police said they are working to confirm the owners of the stolen items. Anyone who may have been a victim is urged to file a report with police, which includes a detailed description, the serial number of the device and where the theft took place.