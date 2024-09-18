Cyclist fatally struck by driver on San Tomas Expressway in Campbell

A cyclist has died after he was struck by a driver in Campbell Wednesday morning, police said.

Around 9:05 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of San Tomas Expressway and West Campbell Avenue following reports of a traffic collision.

The cyclist, only identified as an adult male, was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

Police said the driver, also an adult male, remained at the scene and "fully cooperated" with the officers.

There is no indication that drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, police said.

As of about 11:30 a.m., southbound lanes of San Tomas Expressway remained closed. Police did not provide an estimate on when the road would reopen.