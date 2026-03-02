Watch CBS News
2-alarm fire breaks out at apartment complex in Campbell

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Campbell Monday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Santa Clara County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 12:58 p.m. at a complex on the 400 block of Kuehnis Drive, between Hamilton and Robway avenues. In an update posted around 1:15 p.m., the fire had grown to two alarms.

A photo shared by firefighters showed a large amount of smoke coming from the two-story building.

Firefighters said the Campbell police department is assisting with evacuations and road closures in the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

