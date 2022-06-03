Watch CBS News
Caltrans worker killed in hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 near Vacaville

VACAVILLE -- A hit-and-run driver killed a Caltrans worker Friday near Vacaville on Interstate Highway 80, the agency said. 

The collision happened near the Cherry Glen Road on-ramp along westbound I-80, the California Highway Patrol said.

CBS 13 Sacramento reported the driver took off after the incident but was later taken into custody.

The name of the worker hasn't been released.

The crash blocked westbound I-80 lanes west of Lagoon Valley Road. No estimated time of reopening has been given.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

