Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Caltrain strikes, kills person in Palo Alto

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PALO ALTO -- A person was struck and killed by a train in Palo Alto on Sunday night.

Caltrain Media Relations Manager Tasha Bartholomew said at 8:43 p.m., southbound train 678 struck and killed someone at the Churchill Avenue grade crossing in Palo Alto.

Bartholomew said at 9:19 p.m. that emergency personnel were at the scene and train service was stopped at the incident area.

At 10:22, Bartholomew said the train had been cleared to continue and make all stops.

There were approximately 46 passengers onboard with no other injuries reported.

This is Caltrain's second fatality of the year.

First published on April 16, 2023 / 10:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.