California State University introduces new degree programs that can be completed in 3 years

It's graduation season, with students celebrating their new degrees, as they head out into the workforce. But there are forces at work that are causing a high degree of anxiety for graduates, and the California State University system is making some changes to try to better meet their needs.

There is a growing concern among college graduates about what kind of future may be waiting for them. That was reflected in viral video this week of a commencement speech in Florida when a somewhat clueless real estate executive spoke glowingly about the "exciting" change coming from AI.

"The rise of artficial intelligence is the next Industrial Revolution!" said speaker Gloria Caulfield, followed by loud booing and catcalls from the graduates. "Oh! What happened?" she said, as the booing continued. "Okay, I struck a chord!"

How well colleges and universities are preparing students was a topic of conversation at last week's meeting of the CSU Board of Trustees.

"The world around us is changing really quickly," said Vice Chair Diego Arambula. "The world of schools and universities is changing, not as quickly."

At the meeting, the Trustees voted to create a new class of undergraduate degrees: Bachelor of Education, for those who want to teach, Bachelor of Professional Studies, for those who want to go into management, and Bachelor of Applied Studies, which is an academic degree for those going into trade and technical jobs. The degrees will only require 90 credits, which means students could potentially graduate in only three years' time.

The new degrees are just a concept at this point, and individual schools can choose whether or not to offer them. But CSU East Bay President Dr. Cathy Sandeen said they would particularly benefit the student population at her school.

"Many of them are looking for a quick way to earn a degree to get started working in the workforce," she said. "And conversely, the employers are really struggling to fill positions. And this meets both needs. It's a quicker way to make sure that people are trained for specific jobs."

The fact is, for many, traditional college simply isn't a guaranteed path to success anymore. Ava Garay is studying art to become an illustrator, but she's nervous that AI could replace human creativity.

"There needs to be a human thought process in certain things," she said. "So, it might be where, 'Oh, we kind of need people, you know? Maybe not just machines.'"

Ecology student Randy Hernandez-Noyola now sees his future as a game of chance.

"I'd like to land a job, you know?" he said. "A degree doesn't solidify you getting employment. But, you know, roll the dice and see what happens."

Student Ariel Morales said he thinks his job security may actually decrease as he gets older.

"It's honestly, a little concerning," he said. "But where I am in life right now, it's still kind of a labor work that I do. So, I still have a little bit of time before I have to start thinking, ok, AI is actually going to take over my job."

It shouldn't be this way. Graduation should be a time of unbridled optimism for young people about the future. But back at that Florida commencement, the students were already yearning for the good old days.

"Only a few years ago, AI was not a factor in our lives," said the speaker, who was interrupted again - this time by wild cheering from the graduates.