California orders state intervention in Alameda County child welfare system

ALAMEDA COUNTY -- The state of California has ordered formal intervention and monitoring of Alameda County's child welfare system — the strongest action available short of a full takeover — after finding serious, ongoing failures to protect vulnerable children.

The Alameda County Department of Children and Family Services serves about 300,000 young people. A recent state audit found the department consistently failed to protect children in its care, including 8-year-old Sophia Mason of Hayward.

Sophia was found dead in a Merced residence in March 2022, where investigators say she had been deceased for over a month. Evidence showed she was the victim of continuous physical abuse.

Her mother, Samantha Johnson, is now serving nearly 16 years in prison after pleading to voluntary manslaughter and child abuse. Johnson's boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, once faced murder charges in the case as well, but those were dropped in October.

State Sen. Aisha Wahab, who represents California's District 10, said Alameda County had prior knowledge of Sophia's situation.

"Alameda County knew about the case. They were monitoring the case. And they dismissed the case later to find her dead," Wahab said.

Wahab, who has made addressing these failures a legislative priority, said the case reflects a broader pattern of dysfunction.

"This is the reality of your failure. Your failure to protect children," she said.

The California Department of Social Services ordered the formal intervention after a spring 2026 review uncovered widespread problems. Investigators found abuse hotline callers waited more than an hour for help, 72% of screened-out referrals were missing key information, and 59% of emergency cases were downgraded without documentation.

The review also found the county failed to begin roughly half of its investigations on time. This, despite receiving nearly 57,000 abuse and neglect reports over the past five years.

"Every single number is an actual human being," Wahab said.

Requests for comment from the Social Services Agency and the majority of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors were not immediately returned. However, County Supervisor Lena Tam told CBS News Bay Area that the board takes the state's findings seriously and has been working closely with Wahab's office.

"We recognize that there is more work to do, particularly in ensuring adequate staffing levels, providing the necessary resources to frontline staff, and improving the Emergency Response program," Tam said in part. "These are critical areas where continued attention and investment are needed, and the county is committed to making measurable improvements."