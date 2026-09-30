Suspects posing as delivery persons in California home invasion robbery targeting crypto wealth arrested in Texas

Two Texas residents were arrested in an attempted home invasion robbery in California involving fake delivery persons targeting cryptocurrency wealth, authorities said on Wednesday.

Surveillance images showing San Jose, California, home invasion robbery suspects, including one holding a firearm. San Jose Police Department

The robbery happened on Sept. 5 in San Jose and the images of the men were captured on a home surveillance camera. The San Jose Police Department said the suspects were seen attempting to deliver a package to the person when one of the suspects, who was wearing a ski mask, pulled out a firearm.

A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the resident was not home at the time, and the suspects fled before police arrived. Automated license plate reader cameras were able to identify the suspect vehicle, and detectives identified two Dallas residents, 20-year-old Damian Vielma and 19-year-old Jeremiah Clybourn, as the suspects, according to police.

(L-R) Damian Vielma, Jeremiah Clybourn San Jose Police Department

Detectives discovered evidence linking both suspects to multiple crimes spanning various jurisdictions, including in Atherton, California, and typically targeting victims with high amounts of cryptocurrency wealth, while posing as delivery personnel, police said.

San Jose police spokesperson Stacie Shih said that it was unclear how the suspects in the San Jose case knew the victims had large crypto holdings.

"The suspects were targeting victims that were known for their cryptocurrency wealth, so our detectives are actively investigating to see how they obtained that information," Shih said.

On Sept. 24, San Jose police detectives, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Dallas Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety, located and detained Clybourn and Vielma in Dallas. During a search warrant at the associated home in Dallas, detectives found evidence of the crime and multiple firearms, including the one brandished in the San Jose incident, according to police.

Vielma and Clybourn were arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of attempted robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, and firearm-related crimes. As of Wednesday morning, the two were awaiting extradition back to Santa Clara County.

The incidents were the latest in a what authorities see as a global trend in the crypto world of violent incidents, including murder and kidnapping and torture, targeting people with large cryptocurrency holdings.

In May, three Tennessee men were indicted on multiple federal charges in connection with an alleged multimillion dollar crime spree targeting cryptocurrency owners in California. In September 2025, two Texas brothers were charged with with kidnapping and robbing a Minnesota family of $8 million in cryptocurrency. And in March 2025, a violent home invasion in a Chicago, Illinois suburb involving multiple suspects, including one who posed as a food delivery driver, targeted the victim's cryptocurrency accounts.

San Jose police asked anyone with information about the case or similar cases to contact Detective Ledesma #4842 of the department's robbery unit at 4842@sanjoseca.gov or by calling 408-277-4166.