California voters to consider Proposition 35, a tax on health care plans to fund Medi-Cal

One of the 10 ballot measures California voters are considering in the November election, Proposition 35 aims to increase funding for Medi-Cal services relied on by millions in the state.

If approved, a tax on certain managed health insurance plans, such as Kaiser Permanente, would become permanent. Currently, the tax is slated to expire at the end of 2026.

The measure also requires revenues to be used for certain Medi-Cal services, including primary and specialty care, mental health and prescriptions.

According to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office, the measure is expected to raise roughly $2 billion to $5 billion annually.

More than 15 million Californians are enrolled in Medi-Cal, which serves low-income people.

Proposition 35 is an initiative statute which was placed on the ballot after supporters gathered enough signatures.

The measure is being supported by the California Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, Planned Parenthood and other groups, according to the Secretary of State's office. Both the California Democratic Party and California Republican Party have also endorsed Proposition 35.

Proposition 35 is being opposed by the League of Women Voters along with the editorial boards of the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle and the San Diego Union Tribune. Opponents of the ballot measure did not submit an argument for the Secretary of State's Official Voter Information Guide.