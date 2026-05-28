California "party mom" to be sentenced after victims confront her in court

A San Francisco Bay Area woman dubbed by police, prosecutors, and victims as the "party mom" is being sentenced to state prison Thursday after she was convicted for hosting alcohol-fueled parties for her teenage son and friends during the pandemic in which she encouraged child sexual assaults.

Shannon Marie O'Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, was convicted in March of over 60 crimes, including facilitating the forcible sexual assault of one child onto another child, child endangerment, annoying or molesting a child, and dissuading witnesses from testifying.

O'Connor's sentencing comes after a sentencing hearing that began on Tuesday, in which multiple victims provided impact statements.

Thursday's proceedings began at 9 a.m. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is expected to hold a news conference after the verdict is read.

Shannon O'Connor Ada County Sheriff's Office

The 51-year-old O'Connor, a former resident of affluent Santa Clara County city of Los Gatos, staged at least six teen parties in 2020 and 2021 at her home and other locations.

Court documents said O'Connor bought beer, vodka, whiskey and condoms for the mostly 14- and 15-year-old teens and encouraged them to drink, resulting in some teens drinking to the point of vomiting and unconsciousness. In some cases, O'Connor would Snapchat or text teens to leave their homes in the middle of the night and drink at her home.

O'Connor urged the sexual assault of intoxicated teen girls, "sometimes non-consensual, and sometimes while she watched," according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Court documents described O'Connor providing a boy with a condom and pushing him into a room with an intoxicated girl, who later escaped and locked herself in a bathroom.

During a New Year's Eve party at her home, O'Connor allegedly watched and laughed as a drunk teen sexually battered a young girl in bed. In another case, she brought a drunk teen into a bedroom where he sexually assaulted an intoxicated 14-year-old girl, who also told investigators that at another party she was so drunk she almost drowned in a hot tub, according to court filings.

O'Connor was arrested in 2021 in Idaho, where she was living at the time. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said it investigated O'Connor after an Idaho family reported O'Connor was harassing them. The family told investigators the harassment began after they met with O'Connor when she was looking for a home in Idaho but then tried to sever ties with her after finding out she was part of a sexual abuse investigation.

When detectives arrived at her home northwest of Boise, they found "there were 10 underage boys and two girls at her home — most of whom spent the night there," according to a sheriff's office news release.