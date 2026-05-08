Final California governor debate before June primary set, hosted by CBS News Bay Area, San Francisco Examiner

Candidates for California governor were set to hold their final debate before the June Primary Election on May 14 in San Francisco.

CBS News Bay Area will host the live debate in partnership with the San Francisco Examiner from 5 to 7 p.m. PT, beginning with an AR/VR-technology-driven pre-debate segment hosted by reporter Juliette Goodrich, followed by the debate beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT. The immersive AR/VR election set will includes the latest polling on the race and live reports from the field.

This last debate ahead of the June vote is targeted toward undecided voters and will cover major statewide issues, including affordability, housing, public safety, climate, education and health care. Voters have already begun receiving their ballots in the mail, and early voting by mail began on May 4. Primary Election Day in California is June 2.

Candidates were invited based on ballot qualification and a 1% polling threshold. The confirmed candidates who will appear are:

Xavier Becerra (D)

Chad Bianco (R)

Steve Hilton (R)

Matt Mahan (D)

Tom Steyer (D)

Antonio Villaraigosa (D)

Candidate Katie Porter has been invited but has not confirmed her participation as of Friday afternoon.

The debate will broadcast live from the Julia Morgan Ballroom in San Francisco, and air on CBS News stations in San Francisco (KPIX), Sacramento (KOVR) and Los Angeles (KCBS/KCAL), and streamed on the stations' digital platforms. Moderator are CBS News Bay Area reporter Ryan Yamamoto, CBS News Los Angeles reporter Tom Wait, and San Francisco Examiner editor-in-chief Schuyler Hudak Prionas.

"When voters are still making up their minds, debates like this matter," said Scott Warren, regional president and general manager of CBS Bay Area and CBS Sacramento. "Elections are one example in which local media matters most, and our responsibility is to put candidates on stage one more time and let voters decide."

The format of the 90-minute debate will allow candidates to question each other directly, and the broadcast will feature segments featuring real-world challenges facing California voters. Among the segments: a working single mother pursuing education, a couple struggling to achieve homeownership, and a scientist warning of the long-term consequences of inaction on climate change.

"Voters have received their ballots and are still looking for clarity," said Hudak Prionas. "Partnering with CBS Bay Area allows us to bring candidates together and expand access to a critical civic conversation at a pivotal point in this election."

Post-debate coverage on CBS News Bay Area will include analysis, fact-checks and voter reaction until 7:30 p.m. PT.

A recent CBS News poll and analysis of California policies find that 26% of likely voters still remain undecided. The poll, which provides a detailed look at the multiple issues facing voters, shows Californians' concern over economic and affordability issues.

Voters can refer to the CBS News Governor's Race Interactive Candidate Guide for a side-by-side comparison of where each of these candidates stands on the issues highlighted in the poll.