California residents can now use Apple Wallet to store digital versions of their driver's licenses, ID cards

Californians with iPhones and Apple Watches will now be able to store digital versions of their driver's licenses and identification cards on their devices, state officials announced.

According to a statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Thursday, residents can securely add their licenses and IDs to Apple Wallet.

"With this new integration, we're working to better serve the people of California in the 21st Century," Newsom said.

"Enabling California residents to seamlessly add and present their IDs with their iPhone or Apple Watch represents a significant step in replacing the physical wallet with a more secure and private digital wallet," said Jennifer Bailey, the company's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

How to add your license or ID to Apple Wallet

Users can tap the "+" button at the top of the screen in Apple Wallet on their iPhone, select "Driver's License or State ID" and follow the on-screen instructions to begin the setup and verification process. The process involves the user taking a selfie and scanning the front and back of their cards, which will be securely provided to the Department of Motor Vehicles for verification.

"Not only is California one of the largest states in the U.S., but it's also our own backyard, and we're excited to bring an easy and transparent way to present IDs in our home state," Bailey said.

Where are digital IDs accepted?

Californians will be able to use the new feature at readers located at select businesses and at TSA security checkpoints at certain airports, including San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

Officials said a user's information is encrypted on their device and that neither Apple nor the DMV know when an ID is used or to whom it is presented. Users do not need to unlock, show or hand over their device to present their ID.

Rollout in progress

Last month, the state rolled out the feature via Google Wallet to Android smartphones. In 2023, the state launched its own mobile driver's license pilot program which uses an app from the DMV. More than half a million California residents added a mobile license to their phones as part of the program.

"The DMV continues to grow as a mobile-first organization, and this is one more opportunity to provide a safe and secure option for Californians," DMV director Steve Gordon said.

Despite the addition of digital licenses and IDs to Apple Wallet, the DMV still requires drivers to carry their physical cards while driving, saying that law enforcement, state government agencies and businesses aren't yet accepting the digital versions.

The agency said last month that acceptance and use of mobile licenses will continue to evolve.