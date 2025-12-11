State seizes $57M in cannabis during operations in Bay Area, Los Angeles County

Nearly $57 million in illegal cannabis was seized during enforcement operations that took place in the Bay Area and Southern California last month, state officials said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Wednesday announced results of the operations last month, which were coordinated by the governor's Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce.

Led by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC), the operations targeted what was described as "large scale" illegal cultivation sites in both Alameda and Los Angeles counties.

"Illicit cannabis has no place in our society or marketplace. Every day we have officials on the ground working to stop it once and for all," Newsom said in a statement.

Cannabis growing operations that were targeted as part of a crackdown in Alameda and Los Angeles counties in Nov. 2025. California Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce

From Nov. 18 through Nov. 20, CDFW led two operations targeting dozens of unlicensed cultivation sites.

In Los Angeles County, CDFW and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served 52 warrants at outdoor cultivation sites in the Lancaster area. Officials 32,738 plants and 5,122 pounds of processed cannabis were eradicated.

Officials also detained and cited 12 people, seized six firearms and confiscated 12 grams of methamphetamine. Twenty-four California Fish and Game code violations were also observed.

In a separate operation on Nov. 18 in Alameda County, CDFW officers executed several search warrants at multiple warehouses in the city of Hayward. During the Bay Area operation, 6,157 plants and 193.6 pounds of processed cannabis was eradicated.

On Nov. 24, officials with the DCC executed three warrants at indoor cultivation sites in Harbor City neighborhood of Los Angeles. Authorities said the warehouses were located near a recreation center and multiple religious institutions.

During the Harbor City operations, 19,463 plants and 277.2 pounds of processed cannabis was eradicated, with an estimated value of $16.5 million.

In total, 58,358 cannabis plants and nearly three tons of processed cannabis worth an estimated $56.5 million was seized and eradicated.