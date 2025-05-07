Watch CBS News
AB 379 passes committee despite opposition from progressive Democrats

By Tom Wait

After Democrats and Republicans argued for weeks, a California bill aimed at allowing prosecutors to charge suspects with felonies who solicit 16 and 17-year-olds for sex has passed through committee.

"You sit there and you water down the penalties," said Assemblyman Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego).

Despite being introduced by a Democrat, progressives tried to tank the bill, claiming it could be used to abuse people of color and teens who are close in age. 

"I've heard concern about, and this provision related to 16- and 17-year-olds in terms of how it's applied and whether it's applied equitably," said Assemblyman Nick Schultz (D-Burbank). "We all know that in the past, law enforcement has discriminatorily applied certain provisions of California law against particular communities, so I think that concern is real.

However, Gov. Gavin Newsom and some fellow Democrats weighed in and slammed their members. They said there should be no question that soliciting teens for sex should be a felony. State Republicans said Democrats who opposed the bill are out of touch. 

"This is a no-brainer," said State Senator Tony Strickland (R-Huntington Beach). "It's about protecting kids. I give credit to Gov. Newsom for weighing in on this."

In the end, Democrats backed down, pushing the bill through the committee with an exception in a rare case where the suspect is within three years of the victim's age.

"The important thing to understand, because there's been so much misinformation about this particular bill over the last 10 days, it is already a felony in the state of California to contact or communicate or attempt to contact or communicate with a minor to engage in sexual activity," Schultz said. 

AB 379 must still pass a full vote in the Assembly and the state Senate. 

