Project aims to digitize 2.3 million plants at California Academy of Sciences

There is quite the photo shoot happening right now in Golden Gate Park, but instead of models, the muse of choice is a collection of leaves, branches, and dried flowers.

This year, the California Academy of Sciences hopes to digitize its entire global botany collection that stretches back to the 17th century and includes to 2.3 million specimens.

The task is long a process that began last year and includes a team digital imaging technicians who use a high-tech camera attached to a conveyer belt, where they can quickly organize, bar code, and scan each plant in the Academy's collection.

"It is the most efficient way to digitize a big collection like this," said Charlotte Peng who works for Picturae, a Netherlands company who was contracted by the Academy. "So, we do about 900 photos an hour, which most days amounts to about 4,000 to 6,000 a day.

Plant specimens at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco being digitized. CBS

By immortalizing the collection of plants into digital form, it will allow greater access to scientists and researchers, who before had to physically visit the Academy to conduct research.

"So, we have these specimens, so that we can understand how many of these species there are, how variable they are, so that we understand where they exist, "said Sarah Jacobs, the museum's assistant curator of botany, who is overseeing the project. "So, asking questions like, 'How do different species respond to climate change?' We have information that is definitely held within natural history collections."

The digital archive will also help preserve critical information and research for a fragile collection. During the 1906 earthquake, the academy lost a substantial portion of the collection, when 300,000 specimens burned during the fires.

Digitization was made possible by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, who awarded the California Academy of Sciences two separate grants: $2.4 million to first digitize the million California botany specimens in the Academy's herbarium, and another $3.6 million to digitize the entire global collection.

Technicians said they hope to have the bulk of the California Academy of Science's botany collection digitized by June.