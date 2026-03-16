Undefeated Cal State East Bay Pioneers advance to Elite Eight in NCAA DII tournament

The Cal State East Bay Pioneers men's basketball team punched its ticket to the Division II Elite Eight after beating Point Loma Nazarene University.

For the team, it was also another step towards perfection.

Before tipoff, lines stretched as fans filled the Pioneer's gymnasium, including former East Bay players and staff from decades ago, who showed up to witness the undefeated dream season.

"I think if they win tonight, I think they're going to get the publicity and the street cred that they deserve. So, they need to win," said Ricardo Toylov, who was part of the '84 team.

"I've taken a lot of flak over the years because we're not Stanford, we're not Cal, but hey, we're the pioneers of Cal State, well, Hayward back then, but now East Bay. Great coaches, great athletes here," Marty Valdez said.

Valdez was the sports information director at the college from 1977 to 2014. He made sure he had a front row seat for the Sweet Sixteen matchup.

Fans included many fellow student athletes, including Gianna Navarro, who brought a whiteboard to create different signs throughout the game.

"All the talk and anything I can to support this team. Because I know they'd want to do it for volleyball and we want to do it for them," Navarro told CBS News Bay Area.

After a close first half, the pioneers took it away in the final minutes. Once the game was officially over, the confetti flew as everyone realized the team was headed to Pittsburgh.

"We're Pioneers, we're strong. And I'm so proud of them," Valdez said.

"Unbelievable. To have this place rocking. The East Bay, Hayward, is a special place for special people. And I'm glad a lot of people got to see that tonight," said Bryan Rooney, the team's head coach.

The Cal State East Bay Pioneers will play to keep their perfect season alive in Pittsburgh on March 25.