Cal Fire and Napa County fire crews rescued a driver who crashed 100 feet down a creek on Friday.

The vehicle went down a creek off Monticello Road, near the Circle Oaks community, Cal Fire said.

Last night, crews from CAL FIRE/Napa County Fire responded to reports of a person in a vehicle approximately 100 feet down in a creek off Monticello Rd near the Circle Oaks community. Due to the nature of the incident, Rescue 12 and members of…

Cal Fire said crews used a low angle rope rescue operations to bring the person to the road, and they were then taken to the hospital.