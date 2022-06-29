Rice Fire in Nevada County grows to 500 acres, prompts evacuations

NEVADA COUNTY -- Cal Fire crews are responding to a rapidly growing wildfire in rural Nevada County on Tuesday.

The fire, which has been named the Rice Fire, started burning in the area of Rice's Crossing near North San Juan and Bridgeport on Tuesday afternoon.

Scene of Rice Fire burning in Nevada County on June 28, 2022. Alert Wildfire/PG&E

Firefighters initially responded to a fully-involved structure fire at the scene. The flames have since spread into vegetation and are moving forward at a moderate rate of speed, Cal Fire says.

As of 5:40 p.m., Cal Fire says the Rice Fire has now grown to 510 acres. The fire has also prompted evacuation orders and evacuation warnings in parts of Nevada and Yuba counties.

2 Yuba Co zones are now under evac advisory meaning, be on alert for changing conditions.



Check your zone: https://t.co/NzzaVFYvhF



Zones YUB-E098 & YUB-E095 include areas north of Marysville Rd, Troost Trail, Fairhaven Drive, Lake Francis Road; south & east of Marysville Rd. pic.twitter.com/v0MLZpt1Ea — Yuba County (@YubaCounty) June 28, 2022

• READ MORE on CBS Sacramento