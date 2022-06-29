Rice Fire in Nevada County grows to 500 acres, prompts evacuations
NEVADA COUNTY -- Cal Fire crews are responding to a rapidly growing wildfire in rural Nevada County on Tuesday.
The fire, which has been named the Rice Fire, started burning in the area of Rice's Crossing near North San Juan and Bridgeport on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters initially responded to a fully-involved structure fire at the scene. The flames have since spread into vegetation and are moving forward at a moderate rate of speed, Cal Fire says.
As of 5:40 p.m., Cal Fire says the Rice Fire has now grown to 510 acres. The fire has also prompted evacuation orders and evacuation warnings in parts of Nevada and Yuba counties.
