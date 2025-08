Cal Fire crews were in St. Helena fighting a fire that began near a winery on Monday, Cal Fire LNU said.

The fire is near the 90 block of Long Ranch Road, south of Lake Hennessey, and it began around 3:41 p.m.

Around 4:50 p.m., Alert Napa County said the fire's forward progress was stopped.

🚨[VEGETATION FIRE] #LongFire



📍Location: 90 block of Long Ranch Rd, south of Lake Hennessey (Napa County)

⌚️Time of Dispatch: 3:41 p.m. | Aug. 4, 2025



🔥 Initial Report on Conditions: The fire is approximately 3-5 acres and is backing downhill. Firefighters are making good… pic.twitter.com/fCPKVavF1f — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 4, 2025

It had burned about 5 acres as of 4:25 p.m.