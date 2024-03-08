Cabrillo Elementary School in Pacifica reopens after lockdown due to threat

An elementary school in Pacifica has reopened after being locked down Friday morning due to a threat sent to the school, according to officials.

Word of the lockdown initially came after police activity was reported at Cabrillo Elementary School in the Pacifica's Linda Mar neighborhood early Friday.

A threat was sent to the school early Friday morning morning. The district said they alerted police and closed the campus until authorities could conduct a search.

Police swept the school and gave the all clear to reopen at noon, officials said. The school said students were allowed back on campus to ensure they had access to lunch.

No details regarding the nature of the threat have been released.