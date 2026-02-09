Cable car accident in San Francisco injures passengers

An accident involving a cable car in San Francisco on Monday left several passengers with minor injuries, authorities said.

The incident happened on Hyde Street at Broadway at about 11:30 a.m.

The San Francisco Fire Department said four passengers were injured; two were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while two others declined to be transported.

A disabled cable car is seen at the intersection of Hyde Street and Broadway in San Francisco, Feb. 9, 2026. Citizen App

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the accident or whether other vehicles were involved. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said there was a reported medical issue and that the agency was gathering more information.

SFMTA added that the Powell-Mason and Powell-Hyde cable cars were switching back via Washington and Powell streets, and that bus shuttles were transporting passengers on the Hyde line between Hyde and Beach streets and Washington-Powell.