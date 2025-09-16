C&H Sugar settles with Contra Costa County over emissions violations in 2022

C&H Sugar Company has reached a settlement with Contra Costa County over emissions violations in the town where the company is headquartered, officials said Tuesday.

District Attorney Diana Becton's Office said the company will pay $400,000 in penalties and $100,000 in costs for violations that took place in 2022 at a wastewater plant the company jointly owns in the community of Crockett. Located next to the Carquinez Strait, C&H has operated its sugar refinery in the town since 1906.

Prosecutors said operational disruptions at the wastewater plant in September and October 2022 generated what they described as "excessive" sewage odors that adversely affected Crockett residents. Unusually high temperatures at the time made the problem worse.

Following an investigation by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), the case was referred to Becton's office for enforcement action.

"Working with BAAQMD during this process produced a compliance framework to help prevent future public nuisances," Becton said in a statement. "C&H Sugar was cooperative throughout the process and agreed to specific enhanced compliance measures."

Along with the civil penalties and costs, C&H will also implement compliance measures including a backup generator, conduct upgrades at the plant, complete an internal audit and establish a 24-hour toll-free community hotline.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to C&H for comment.